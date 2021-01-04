U.S. Lawmakers Want to Add Selena to the National Film Registry

"Given its importance as a work of Latino cinema, we believe it is deserving of preservation at the Library of Congress," said Representative Joaquin Castro.

Last week, the 1997 movie Selena was nominated by members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for inclusion in the National Film Registry. In a letter to the Librarian of Congress, Dr. Carla Hayden, Representative Joaquin Castro said adding the film to the registry is necessary in order to honor the impact the late singer has had in the Latino community.

"Selena is an American icon and she's so celebrated within the Latino community," Castro, who is also the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, told NBC News. "I think part of the affirmation of that was, not only the success of the film, but also the recent success of the television series."

The film, which helped launch the career of Jennifer Lopez, portrays the life, rise, and tragic death of the Queen of Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla, who in 1995 was murdered by the president of her fan club.

"Given its importance as a work of Latino cinema, we believe it is deserving of preservation at the Library of Congress," Castro's letter reads. "We trust you will give Selena careful consideration, and hope to see it included in the titles added to the National Film Registry in 2021."

Gregory Nava, who directed the film, responded to the nomination in a statement. "For too long U.S. Latinx filmmakers' contribution to the film industry have been overlooked and underrepresented," he said. "Our community is important and growing and our stories need to be told. I applaud the Congressional Hispanic Caucus's efforts to bring attention to this and to honor the accomplishments of Latinx filmmakers."