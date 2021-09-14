Selena Is Now on TikTok!

The Queen of Tex-Mex will live on through a newly opened TikTok account that will debut never before footage of the late singer.

On Monday, the Quintanilla family and the popular video platform announced that Selena's legacy will be celebrated during Hispanic Heritage month, where never-before-seen footage of the late singer will be shown.

Earlier this month, the account was opened in memory of the Texan native and has already reached more than 90 thousand followers, over 200 thousand post likes, and continues to grow as fans pay tribute to her through their clips.

"It's exciting to see Selena on TikTok. I've seen how fans have celebrated her legacy on TikTok, and now with her own official page, it will be better," said Suzette Quintanilla, the artist's eldest sister and president of Q Productions.

The official launch of Selena's account will be made through a TikTok live on September 23 at 8 PM EST, where clips of her last iconic concert at the Houston Astrodome on February 26, 1995, will be streamed.

Selena's memory has been kept alive throughout the years through several tributes, including the Selena movie starring Jennifer Lopez, the Netflix original series Selena, and a recently released comic book, Female Force: Selena.

Selena Credit: Photo by Arlene Richie/Getty Images