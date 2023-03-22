The Only Murders in the Building actress was caught wearing a white lace gown and a veil while out in New York City.

Here's What Selena Gomez Would Look Like in a Wedding Dress

Is that wedding bells we hear ringing through the air for Selena Gomez?

While there are wedding bells, dresses, and tuxes filtering into everyone's social media feeds, it's not for Gomez herself, but her character Mabel Mora on the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building.

On March 21, the singer-actress took to her Instagram to share pictures of her dolled up in a wedding gown.

She captioned it, "I have no caption. Just a regular day at work."

In a similar fashion, the show's Instagram handle shared a picture of Gomez with her co-star Steve Martin as they both stood side-by-side adorned in wedding gear.