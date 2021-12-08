The singer and actress will serve as the executive producer on the show which will air on Univision's streaming network.

Selena Gomez is looking to make fans of the true crime genre happy with her latest project. The "It Ain't Me" singer is teaming up with Spanish-language TV giant Univision to produce Mi vecino, el cartel.

The Mexican American singer's production company, July Moon Productions, signed a deal with the network for the true crime series which will air exclusively on the Univision's highly anticipated streaming platform.

In a press release, Univision details that the series will follow the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa. Guerrero Chapa had been a high-level cooperator for the U.S. government and former cartel lawyer whose case launched a multi-year international investigation.

Selena Gomez Credit: Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

"As a true crime fan, I was immediately captivated when I heard the story surrounding the homicide of Juan Guerrero Chapa," the actress said in a press release.

She continued, "Not only did it take place close to my hometown in Texas, but it was also a story unlike anything I've ever heard. I am excited to partner with Univision and really pull back the layers of his double life."

In her new role as executive producer, she is helping to shed light on issues that reflect the needs of U.S. Hispanics and "shape this unique story highlighting its moral complexity and the importance of culture and family on both sides of the border," Univision added in the press release.

Through Univision's new global streaming platform, that will be launched in 2022, the network is looking to work alongside notable and "up-and-coming" creators.

"As we build the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world and an indispensable service to this audience, one of our top priorities is bringing diverse voices and stories and investing in Latina storytellers," said Rodrigo Mazon, Executive Vice President, General Manager of SVOD at Univision.