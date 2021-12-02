The singer and actress let the fan know what she really thought of their comment.

Internet trolls should think twice before coming after Selena Gomez. The singer snapped back at a fan who criticized her for a drinking joke she made during a TikTok video she posted on her feed.

In the clip, Gomez recorded herself doing a side-by-side video with Dr. Dawn Bantel. In the "duet," the physician could be seen discussing the definition of what is considered a "heavy drinker."

"The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women," Bantel said.

As the doctor spoke, Gomez mouthed "oh," as she jokingly made a concerned face over the information being shared.

One fan took to slight offense to the Only Murders in the Building star's reaction and made she to let her know. "So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena," they said.

However, the 29-year-old didn't let the bully win. She clapped back saying, "It was a joke, a**." She references back to her caption where she clearly states, "it's a joke."

Selena Gomez Credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

The fan's comment refered to the transplant Gomez underwent in 2017 when she received a kidney from her close friend Francia Raisa after experiencing complications from her Lupus diagnosis.

"My kidneys were just done. That was it, and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life," the artist told Today.