Selena Gómez Under Fire for Speaking Out Against Alabama Abortion Ban in Pro-Choice Instagram Post

Selena Gomez expressed her outrage over the Alabama abortion ban in a recent Instagram post and got some backlash for it. The Mexican-American singer and actress, 26, posted the following message in bold letters: “Stop telling women what to do with their bodies.” Gomez also expressed in her caption: “To see what is happening right now in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and several other states in our country is not only deeply upsetting but seems that it can’t possibly be real in 2019. It’s no one’s business what a woman chooses to do with her body. End of story. If you want to help fight this, click on the link in my bio to find out how you can volunteer or make a donation.” The link directs followers to the Planned Parenthood website.

Her pro-choice post on Instagram generated varied reactions from her over 150 million followers. Some supported the singer and applauded her stance, while she was criticized by others who don’t agree. “Women have no right to kill thousands upon thousands of lives. End of story,” wrote one. “Please don’t say God is on your side in your bio and then promote Planned Parenthood and the murder of girls in the womb who don’t have a choice with their bodies,” commented another. “I always loved you until I read this, super disappointed you support abortion,” one expressed with a broken heart emoji.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Other fans supported the “Hands to Myself” singer and spoke out against the new legislation to restrict abortion in states like Georgia and Alabama. The abortion ban has also been criticized by celebs like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna. “Impactful, inspiring Queen. We need to do this for the sake of ourselves and for all the kids in the future. This is not the way America should be. It’s horrifying,” a fan wrote. “You don’t have to like abortion, but what you can’t do is disrespect somebody for having an abortion. You can’t take that choice away from women because you don’t like it,” another commented.