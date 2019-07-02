Selena Gómez Shares Emotional Post Speaking Out Against Immigrant Children Sleeping in Cages at US Detention Centers

Selena Gómez is not happy with the way immigrant children are treated at US detention centers. The Mexican American singer and actress, 26, shared an emotional post on social media expressing her sadness and indignation over the ‘inhumane’ treatment of these vulnerable minors. “Kids in cages! Sleeping on concrete floors with aluminum blankets! No access to simple dignities! How is this still happening??? It’s absolutely inhumane to treat anyone like this let alone children. I can’t even imagine what they are going through. We need to get this to finally stop! Don’t stay silent on this human rights issue- please call your reps 202.224.3121,” she wrote on Instagram, where she has over 152 million followers.

The singer’s fans had mixed reactions to her post. “So horrible. America should feel ashamed. We know better and need to do better. Thanks Sel for adressing this!,” one wrote. “Thank you for using your platform to speak out against such important things,” another commented. “It’s disgusting and needs to be stopped ASAP,” a fan agreed.

However, other Selena followers had contrasting opinions. “You know, if they stop coming to the border, they won’t be separated. Crazy concept,” one wrote. “Selena I always thought you smarter than the average celebrity, please do your research and learn a little about politics before posting things like this,” one commented. “They are illegal aliens. They are not entitled to any basic human rights. They are lucky and very fortunate that it is not worse,” another sentenced.

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images

This is not the first time that Gómez uses her social media for social activism. The singer was recently under fire for speaking out against Alabama abortion ban in a pro-choice Instagram post and has also spoken out against human trafficking, among other topics.

While promoting The Dead Don’t Die at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the Mexican American star said about the impact of social media: “I think our world is going through a lot. I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news.” She added about the importance of using her social media influence to make a positive difference: “I’m grateful I have the platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it.”