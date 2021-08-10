The singer and actress said she signed her "life away to Disney at a very young age" while promoting her new Hulu miniseries, Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez became a household name in 2007 with her starring role as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

Her time filming the series is now once again news after the singer and actress made strong statements regarding her time with the company, from 2007 to 2012.

During the TCA Summer 2021 promotion tour for her new Hulu Series, Only Murders in the Building, Gomez said: "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing."

Gomez played a younger character, despite being 15-years old in real life, during the production of Wizards.

"What I'd say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this," the actress explained, comparing her current role with her experience as a teenager. "When I was a kid, I didn't know what I was doing. I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge, and I soak up all the wisdom that I can."

Since her time at Disney, Gomez, who recently turned 29, has acted in movie roles but is just now returning to the small screen after almost ten years away with the upcoming murder-mystery series.

"It's just it's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens," Gomez admitted during the promo tour. "So, I am very happy to be doing this."