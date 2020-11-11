Selena Gomez to Play Gay Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in New Movie
Vasquez-Lavado is the first openly gay woman to climb the highest mountain on each continent, a mountaineering challenge known as the Seven Summits.
Selena Gomez just landed what may be her biggest movie role yet. According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, she'll play Peruvian American mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in a new biopic titled In the Shadow of the Mountain. The film is based on Vasquez-Lavado's upcoming memoir of the same name. In 2018, Vasquez-Lavado became the first openly gay woman to climb the highest mountain on each continent, a mountaineering challenge known as the Seven Summits. The film does not yet have a release date; the book is expected in 2022.
Aside from being the first Peruvian woman to summit Mount Everest, Vasquez-Lavado is the founder of Courageous Girls, a nonprofit that helps survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking. She has also organized excursions for abuse survivors to the Mount Everest base.
"Silvia is a force of nature," said Donna Gigliotti, one of the producers of the film. "Scott [Budnick] and I are so excited to work with Elgin [James] and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity." Elgin James, the co-creator of FX's Mayans M.C., is set to write and direct the movie.
Gomez, who released her latest album, Rare, in January, is also a producer on In the Shadow of the Mountain. In other Selena movie news, she is producing and might star in the upcoming thriller Dollhouse, and is also executive producing the animated film Hotel Transylvania 4, in which she will reprise her role as Mavis. Additionally, she has joined the cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Aside from an appearance on one episode of Inside Amy Schumer, the show will be her first return to scripted TV since her breakout role on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place.