Selena Gomez to Play Gay Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in New Movie

Selena Gomez just landed what may be her biggest movie role yet. According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, she'll play Peruvian American mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in a new biopic titled In the Shadow of the Mountain. The film is based on Vasquez-Lavado's upcoming memoir of the same name. In 2018, Vasquez-Lavado became the first openly gay woman to climb the highest mountain on each continent, a mountaineering challenge known as the Seven Summits. The film does not yet have a release date; the book is expected in 2022.

Aside from being the first Peruvian woman to summit Mount Everest, Vasquez-Lavado is the founder of Courageous Girls, a nonprofit that helps survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking. She has also organized excursions for abuse survivors to the Mount Everest base.

"Silvia is a force of nature," said Donna Gigliotti, one of the producers of the film. "Scott [Budnick] and I are so excited to work with Elgin [James] and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity." Elgin James, the co-creator of FX's Mayans M.C., is set to write and direct the movie.