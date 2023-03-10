The star took to social media to diffuse the tension and share a few kind words.

If you've been on TikTok recently, you may have stumbled upon the internet's newest hyper fixation: the alleged drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

The rumors have persisted for years that due to their overlap in dating history, the pair are engaged in a sort of rivalry, but the gossip has risen to new heights since February when Bieber and Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram story that drew the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

Just hours after Gomez posted a TikTok stating she'd accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows, Bieber and Jenner shared a picture of the duo on Facetime zooming into their own eyebrows.

Immediately, Gomez's fans accused the pair of being snarky and seemingly attempting to make fun of the actress.

Suddenly, videos unpacking the "drama" were going viral, which is when Gomez decided to take a step back from social media.

"I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this," she wrote on Instagram.

Now a few weeks later, the Rare Beauty founder is back, and she's handling the matter with grace.

In a makeup tutorial featuring products from her own brand, the Only Murders in the Building actress took a step back from the drama, focusing on connecting with fans and exploring her passion for beauty.

"Thank you, guys, all so much for your love for Rare Beauty. We are so grateful," she shared in the voiceover.

In the video's comments, she wrote, "please be kinder and consider other's mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."