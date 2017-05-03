Selena Gomez just called it: Overalls and crop tops are the chillest outfit combo of the summer

Oh, Selena Gomez, your sartorial spidey senses are ~never~ wrong!

The superstar just (unofficially) declared the chillest outfit of the summer, and it’s one genius ensemble. Because in one fell swoop, it’s sultry, it’s sleek, and it’s oh-so-comfy. And the best part of all? You probably already own all the pieces to whip up this genius ensemble right now!

Showing up in support of her beau, Selena made a cameo at The Weeknd’s concert at the Irving Forum on Saturday wearing said chill outfit. Taking time out of her busy night to pose for photos with fans (she’s such a sweetheart!), Ms. Gomez donned a slouched pair of overalls with a drop, tie-waist.

Simply, Selena paired the overalls with a nearly-sheer black cap sleeve croptop. She kept accessories to a minimum to keep with the low-maintenance vibe of the look, and simply tied it all together with a pair of black Mary Janes-inspired pumps. What’s more, the 24-year-old took the opportunity to show off her freshly cropped haircut. Natch!

Of course, this isn’t the first case Selena’s made for overalls. The 13 Reasons Why mastermind has often donned the laid-back piece in a number of street style looks in the past.

Selena Gomez In overalls everyone 😩😍 pic.twitter.com/OMO7XxjYED — hannah (@hannahpost_) October 30, 2015

However, this time around Selena’s crop top and overall pairing is just so effortless (dare we say “easy”?), we definitely have the confidence to try this Selena-approved look at home.

And while we don’t know ~exactly~ who to credit for her overalls, we think this Current/Elliott option is strikingly similar to Selena’s.

Current/Elliott

And this breezy black ModCloth crop top tee is a dead ringer for the popstar’s, right?

Modcloth

Now, whether or not you need to #treatyoself to some new Gomez-approved threads is up to you. But rest assured, with this easy outfit recipe, you’ll be certain to have the coolest street style look on the block this summer.

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com