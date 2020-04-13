Selena Gomez Explains Why She Felt Opening Up About Her Mental Health Was the Right Thing to Do

Selena Gomez covers the new issue of Interview magazine and opened up about mental health and the lessons she's learned in love. The 27-year-old Mexican American star released her album Rare earlier this year and is experiencing a great moment in her musical career. The album's first single, "Lose You to Love Me," reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; many fans believe the lyrics were inspired by her ex Justin Bieber.

“I wrote it at the beginning of last year and had just gotten out of treatment,” Gomez told Interview. “It was a moment when I came back, and I was just like, ‘I’m ready to go into the studio with people I trust and start working on songs.’ There was an air around it where people were very happy, because it was like I was going to finally be me. But I didn’t necessarily see it that way at the time. When I wrote the song, I was basically saying that I needed to hit rock bottom to understand that there was this huge veil over my face.”

Image zoom (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The singer admitted that the way the media portrays her sometimes is inaccurate and hurtful. “My intention was never to become a tabloid,” Gomez said. “So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, ‘Wait, none of this is true.’ The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love. I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me.”

Image zoom (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Gomez recently revealed her bipolar diagnosis to friend Miley Cyrus on an Instagram Live, and has always been transparent about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and lupus. "I’ve gone through a lot of medical issues, and I know that I can reach people who are going through similarly scary things — an organ transplant, or being on dialysis, or going away for treatment," the singer said. "A huge part of why I have a platform is to help people. That’s why I think I’m OK with the magnitude. I mean, I’m not really OK with it — but I’m going to say that I am because it’s worth it. I know that I’m making someone somewhere feel good, or feel understood or heard, and that’s worth it for me."