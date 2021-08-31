The singer and actress will be going Live on Instagram this Wednesday to show you how to work your #perfectstrokes.

Selena Gomez Wants to Teach You How to Wear the New Rare Beauty Mascara

Selena Gomez is going live on Instagram this Wednesday, September 1, to teach you how to put on the new mascara from her makeup line, Rare Beauty.

The actress will go live at 1 PM Pacific with global stylist Cynthia Di Meo to first look at the new Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Volumizing Mascara.

"You guys have asked for this since @RareBeauty launched, and after 2 years in the making, I'm excited to introduce Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara," Gomez wrote on her Instagram account. "I was inspired to create a universal mascara that works for every lash type, giving you more lift, length, curl, and volume—and that's exactly what we did."

According to Rare Beauty, the mascara was designed to create length and add volume simultaneously with a combination of short and long bristles that hold the perfect amount of formula to match any lash type. The mascara is now available at Sephora and the Rare Beauty website.

"I'm excited to share Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara is now available only @Sephora and RareBeauty.com," the actress posted on Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing the mascara. "While I was creating this product, I learned that finding a mascara that works for you is just as personal as finding your go-to foundation. This mascara truly works for everyone, and I cannot wait for you to try it!"

Gomez launched the makeup brand in 2020 with the mission of celebrating individuality and redefining beauty standards. The brand promotes self-acceptance by supporting mental wellness across sexual orientation, race, gender, age, and background.