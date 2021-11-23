The Hotel Transylvania actress teams up with her mother Mandy Teefy and The Newsette founder Daniella Pierson to help end the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Selena Gomez Wants People to "Know They're Not Alone" With Her Mental Health Platform Wondermind

Selena Gomez has long been a longtime advocate for mental health and has been candid about her bipolar disorder diagnosis. After creating her makeup brand Rare Beauty, which promotes self-acceptance and inclusivity, she is stepping into her latest role as founder and taking her activism a step further.

The Only Murders in the Building actress recently announced that she is partnering up with her mother Mandy Teefy and the CEO and founder of The Newsette, Daniella Pierson, to launch Wondermind.

The mental wellness platform is set to go live in February 2022 and will focus on ending the stigma surrounding mental illness by connecting people with educational resources.

"We've each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss and navigate their feelings. So we created it," the trio stated in a joint statement on Instagram.

The website deep dives into the individual mental health journeys of each of the founders and gives raw insight into their inspiration for creating a "world where caring for your mental health is democratized and destigmatized."

As was revealed in the Wondermind welcome video, Gomez's mother was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder for 20 years. It wasn't until Teefy attended a mental health facility and was properly diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Pierson also talked about her own journey with her obsessive compulsive disorder diagnosis, which she has had since childhood, and how isolating it was for her to live with.

"I'm so excited about Wondermind because I want there to be a place of people coming together and understanding they're not alone," Gomez shared in the Wonderland welcome video. "I live with bipolar disorder, I don't suffer from it anymore... And I'm really happy and proud of the progress that I've made," she adds.

One of the more exciting tools that will be found on Wonderland will be its "mental fitness ecosystem." This tool will provide daily exercises aimed at strengthening each individual's mental health through the use of daily videos, films and a podcast.