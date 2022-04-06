In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the singer discussed her mental health diagnosis and how it has improved through changes in her habits.

Selena Gomez Reveals How Staying Off the Internet for Four Years Changed Her Life

Selena Gomez is happier than she has ever been before.

The singer opened up about her mental health in an interview with Good Morning America where she discussed how being diagnosed with bipolar disorder changed her life.

Additionally, she shared the major lifestyle change she made that drastically improved her emotional state: staying off the internet.

"I haven't been on the internet in 4 1/2 years," Gomez said during the interview. "It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal."

Even though Gomez is one of the most followed people in the world on Instagram, she curates the content alongside her team, but she is not the person posting.

The Only Murders in the Building actress also talked about her partnership with her mother Mandy Teefy and the CEO and founder of The Newsette, Daniella Pierson, to launch Wondermind, a mental health platform.

"Growing up in the spotlight has definitely taught me so much," Gomez continued in the interview. "I can't believe that I am where I am mentally because how I took the necessary steps to remove myself from that, because it's just not normal."

Gomez first revealed her diagnosis while she was a guest on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded.

"After years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar and so when I go to know more information, it actually helps me," the actor told Cyrus at the time. "It doesn't scare me once I know it. I think people get scared of that, right?"

She added, "When I finally said what I was gonna say, I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away."

The Hotel Transylvania actress hopes Wondermind will help people find the support and help they need even on days when they "don't want to get up from bed."