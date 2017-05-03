Selena Gomez's Fashion-Forward Manicure at the 2017 Met Gala Went Unnoticed

All eyes were on Selena Gomez on Monday night at the 2017 Met Gala when she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend The Weeknd. She also turned heads with her neon pink eye shadow that truly transformed her look. However, there was an unnoticed beauty moment of the 24-year-old that deserves its spotlight: her manicure.

The Kill Em with Kindness singer complemented her Coach slip dress with shattered glass nails. Sounds cool, right? Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik was behind the modern manicure that included fractured glass and mini Swarovski beads. “Tonight’s #nail theme – Simply Romantic & Chic,” he said about the look on Instagram.

Bachik, who also works with Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, brought a unique—yet advanced—approach, as the elements on Gomez’s nails were selected to purposely ”pick up light and create movement” on her hands.

Selena and The Weekend documented their stylish date night on social media including a picture posted by the “Queen of Instagram” herself that has reached nearly 7 million likes. The Starboy singer didn’t shy away from posting a picture either sharing a photo of the couple on the red carpet.

While inside, SelGo spoke with the popular Instagram account, Humans of New York, on her approach to being famous. “I feel like I’m just starting, but I think I’d be fine if it all went away. I get that from my mother,” she told HONY. “From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment. So singing is not how I define myself. I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith.”