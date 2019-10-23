Selena Gomez pours her heart out in her new ballad "Lose You to Love Me" and has the internet going wild with theories about the lyrics. Is it about Justin Bieber? That's the big question, of course. "You promised the world and I fell for it," she sings. "I saw the signs and I ignored it. Rose-colored glasses, all distorted," the song continues. "I needed to lose you to find me, I needed to hate you to love me." More specifically, she seems to call out her famous ex - now married to Hailey Baldwin - with the line, "In two months you replaced us, like it was easy."

What was the inspiration behind this song about a toxic relationship? "This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album," Gomez said in a statement. "I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one's life."

Image zoom Instagram/ Selena Gomez

Shortly after the song was released, Hailey posted a screenshot of the song "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker to her Instagram story, and many fans saw it as a reaction to Selena's lyrics.

"Selena Gomez dropped an honest and vulnerable song roasting Justin Bieber and minutes later Hailey Baldwin posts this," a Twitter user expressed.

"Selena Gomez released a song about her life experiences with an ex and leaving him behind (Justin Bieber now married to Hailey Baldwin) and like 5 minutes later Hailey Baldwin posted this," one user wrote. "It's not the first time she's shaded her and probably not the last." It's safe to say the song definitely sparked some intense reactions!