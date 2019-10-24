Shortly after releasing her new song "Lose You to Love Me," Selena Gomez has surprised fans with yet another new track and music video, this one titled "Look at Her Now." Like "Lose You to Love Me," the song includes several lyrics that have led fans to believe it's also about her former relationship with Justin Bieber. "It was her first real lover / His too till he had another," she sings. "Of course she was sad but now she's glad she dodged a bullet / Took a few years to soak up the tears but look at her now."

"Here's my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this especially for you," Gomez tweeted about the song. "Y'all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best." Her last album, Revival, came out in October 2015, though since then she's released a handful of singles like "Wolves" and "Bad Liar" and appeared on DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" with Ozuna and Cardi B. Back in the summer, she told Jimmy Fallon that her new album is done and she's just putting the finishing touches on it before release. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally," she explained. "How was I gonna capture that, and how was I actually gonna feel good about what I was saying?"