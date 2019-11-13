Selena Gomez Got Matching Tattoos With Her Friend Julia Michaels

Selena Gomez and her bestie Julia Michaels just got matching tattoos. The “Look at Her Now” singer and Michaels got tattoos of arrows on their hands that point to one another if they hold hands. “It’s tatted … my arrow points to you forever,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with a photo of the friends looking at their new ink. Brad Reis tattooed Gomez while London Reese tattooed Michaels, PEOPLE reports. “Always to you baby,” Michaels wrote on her Instagram Story. “Love you @selenagomez.” The Mexican American singer, 27, also shared photos with her best friend on Instagram with the caption, “My love, my heart and my soul @juliamichaels.”

The friends sang together on Monday night when Gomez surprised fans and joined Michaels on stage at her concert at the Fonda Theater to sing Michaels’s song “Anxiety.” They also shared an image of themselves kissing during that same performance on their Instagram Stories.

Image zoom Instagram/ Selena Gomez

Michaels turned 26 on Wednesday and had an early birthday celebration with Gomez and other friends — including Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes — on Sunday night. “I’m kind of convinced these last few days aren’t real,” Michaels wrote on Instagram, sharing a video singing with Gomez. “Thank you @selenagomez for the most epic headline show I’ve ever played. I love you beyond words and I’m so happy we finally got to sing our baby together.”

Michaels also helped write Gomez’s new singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” “Thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of your process and your journey,” Michaels wrote when “Lose You to Love Me” was released. “You inspire me everyday to prevail through tough times and to show up for myself. I love you endlessly.”