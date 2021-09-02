The new Selena Sundae featured at the iconic New York City restaurant will give 10 percent of its proceeds to the Rare Beauty Fund.

Selena Gomez is taking her sweetness to a whole new level by introducing the Selena Sundae to the Serendipity3 restaurant menu.

The treat is now available at the New York City iconic home of the world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. The dessert features three scoops of Cookies & Cream ice cream, a banana, hot fudge, cream-filled cookie crumbles, pink sugar, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.

"My memories at Serendipity date back to when I was a kid, and I came to New York City for the first time. I've always loved this restaurant, and I am excited to celebrate its reopening by adding a sundae I created to the menu," Gomez said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gomez is also an investor in Serendipity 3 and Serendipity brands.

Selena Gomez - Serendipity3 Ice Cream Credit: Serendipity3

But the sweetest part of all is that Serendipity 3 will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from the Selena Sundae to the singer's Rare Impact Fund that focuses on giving people access to mental health services.

"I was inspired to create something for the menu," the star told Elle. "The ingredients of the sundae are some of my favorite go-to ice cream sundae toppings."

This is not the first collaboration Gomez has had with the Serendipity brands. Last year, the actress released the Cookies & Cream Remix, a mix of pink vanilla ice cream, cookie bites, and fudge that marked her much-hyped collaboration with K-Pop group Blackpink on the song "Ice Cream."

Selena Gomez - Serendipity3 Ice Cream Credit: Serendipity3