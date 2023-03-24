The singer-actress took to Instagram to share a message asking fans to be kind and reminding folks that she stands against bullying.

It's looking like kindness isn't in big supply these days and Selena Gomez has found herself having to reach out to fans to remind them that they need to be a bit more compassionate.

On March 24, the Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram to share a poignant message after having connected with Hailey Bieber over "death threats" she has been receiving.

Her message beings, "Haily Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity."

| Credit: @selenagomez

All of this comes to head as rumors swirled about Bieber and Kylie Jenner making fun of Gomez after she shared a post explaining how she over laminated her eyebrows.

In the days following, fans speculated and pointed out that both Jenner and Bieber shared posts with their eyebrows front and center as if to mock Gomez.

In the minds of many fans, this latest alleged "attack" solidified Bieber as a "mean girl."

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," the message continues.

Over the years, the "Kill Em with Kindness" singer has been a long-time advocate of spreading love to everyone and the effect that negativity can have on one's mental health.