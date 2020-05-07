Selena Gomez Is Getting a Quarantine Cooking Show

Many of us have been trying out new recipes during this quarantine, and on her new show, Selena Gomez will be doing the same. The untitled series will premiere in the summer on HBO Max, and will follow the singer as she makes new dishes from home with the help of different celebrity master chefs each time. The show is currently slated to have 10 episodes.

"Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them," the network said in a press release. "This casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home."

Gomez has already practicing her culinary skills during the coronavirus quarantine. "Trying to take a cute/serious pic of me cooking but then felt embarrassed so I’m using the candid where I look so happy but I really feel kinda cheesy," she wrote on Instagram. Some of these skills might help her with the new show, which will highlight a different food-related charity on each episode.

The "Boyfriend" singer is also executive producing the series and collaborating again with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, who also produced her Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented.