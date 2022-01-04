Aside from acting together on Only Murders in the Building, the artists now sport the same ink.

Selena Gomez And Cara Delevingne Take Their Friendship to New Heights With Their Matching Tattoos

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are sharing more than shooting schedules and their close friendship this year. It looks like both artists now have matching tattoos.

Tattoo artist Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy shared a photograph of a watercolor rose with a dripping stem on December 29 which is now being sported by both actresses.

"Watercolor on @selenagomez," the tattoo artist wrote. "Thank you for always being wonderful 🖤."

The tattoo features petals in varying shades of pink and a grayscale stem.

For Gomez, it sits at the base of her neck, under another tattoo of Roman numerals. In Delevingne's case, she chose an identical tattoo but placed on her rib cage as placement.

"Matching for @caradelevigne I had so much fun making these tattoos—thank you for always trusting me Cara 🖤," Bang Bang wrote. "Fyi I didn't tell them until the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever 🙊."

Aside from their matching tattoos, the British model is joining the "Lose You to Love Me" singer for the second season of Only Muders in the Building which they announced in September.