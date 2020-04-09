The Story Behind Selena Gomez's New Song "Boyfriend"

Selena Gomez's new song "Boyfriend" came out on Thursday, and immediately set the internet ablaze with theories about its subject. Is it inspired by her ex Justin Bieber, or perhaps the Weeknd? "Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy," the Mexican American star wrote on Instagram. "We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic."

The song is part of the deluxe edition of her album Rare, originally released in January. Gomez — who is spending her time in quarantine with her family in Texas — has shown solidarity during this global health crisis. "I’m personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now," she added on Instagram.

The new track talks about searching for true love but hitting dead ends. "I want a boyfriend / Tell me are there any good ones left?/ I keep finding wrong ones/ But I want love again and again," the lyrics say. Rather than finding a soulmate, though, the singer and actress seems focused on self-love right now, and who can argue with that?