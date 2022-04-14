Selena Gomez Fights Back Against TikTok Body Shamers in New Video

The 29-year-old actress had some choice words for body shamers who made comments regarding her physical appearance.

Selena Gomez is shutting down trolls again in her latest message to her haters.

The 29-year-old actress fought back against body shamers on TikTok who made comments regarding her appearance in a video she posted.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," the video began.

"But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b- about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh,'" she added.

Gomez, who has been in show business from childhood, has received her fair share of criticism from the public regarding her figure and had one final, very direct message to those who choose to continue their body shaming campaign.

"B-, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye," she said bluntly.

The Only Murders in the Building was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to complications from the disease. In an interview on Giving Back Generation, the actress discussed how the medication she takes affects her weight.

Selena Gomez Credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

"I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff," she said. "It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life—it depends on even the month, to be honest."

The singer has also revealed in 2020 that she has bipolar disorder. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, she confessed how staying off social media for the last four-plus years has helped her mental health tremendously.