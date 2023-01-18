The actress shut down the critics who commented on her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Awards season is officially here and we've been in awe with the looks celebrities have been wearing on red carpets so far.

One of our favorites has been Selena Gomez's Golden Globes look—an Old Hollywood glam-inspired Valentino velvet gown complete with billowing purple sleeves and a long train.

On top of the gorgeous ensemble, her full face of Rare Beauty makeup and high pony further emphasized her beauty.

selena gomez, golden globes Selena Gomez had the Perfect Response to Body-Shamers | Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

However, while the dress made her a best-dressed list staple, social media trolls took to the internet to disparage the Only Murders in the Building star for her apparent weight gain, going so far as to bluntly say she needed to "lose weight" before the next season starts filming.

Gomez was quick to shut down hate by addressing it head-on in an Instagram Live with her little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, after the awards show.

"I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she explains, adding that she "doesn't care."

With her 9-year-old half-sister by her side, Gomez made an important statement by showing future generations that appearance isn't something other people should be judging—in fact, Gomez is prioritizing her health.

selena gomez, golden globes Selena Gomez had the Perfect Response to Body-Shamers. | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

The 30-year-old actress and producer has explained weight fluctuations are a common side effect of the medications she takes to control her lupus and prevent complications after her kidney transplant, but she isn't bothered by what the scale or the critics have to say.