The artist is not "sucking it in" to fit anyone's beauty standards.

Selena Gomez Has this Body Positivity Message for Her Fans this Summer

Selena Gomez knows that every body is a summer body and she's altering how she loves herself to fit into anyone's beauty standards.

The 30-year-old actress shared a video on TikTok on August 3, showing off her figure in a multi-colored La'Mariette one-piece swimsuit, leaving her stance on body positivity very clear to her followers.

Soaking in the sunshine on a boat, the Only Murders in the Building star lip-synced to a viral voice clip from YouTuber Tasha K that starts with someone saying, "Suck it in."

"I'm not sucking s--- in," Gomez mouths. "Real stomachs is coming the f--- back, okay?"

The former Disney star added, "vaca self," to the clip's caption.

The one-piece worn in the video was part of the collection she designed for the swimsuit brand in 2021 alongside former assistant and friend Theresa Mingus.

This isn't the first time Gomez has spoken out about body positivity this year. In April, she fought back against TikTok body shamers in her stories.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," the video began. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b- about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh,'" she added.

Gomez, who has been in show business since childhood, has received her fair share of criticism from the public regarding her figure and had one final, very direct message to those who choose to continue their body shaming campaign.