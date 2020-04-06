Selena Gomez Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Selena Gomez opened up about her mental health struggles to friend Miley Cyrus. The former Disney stars shared a fascinating conversation on Miley's Instagram show Bright Minded, where the Mexican American singer, 27, shared she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and I discovered that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez said. “And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”

Gomez admitted that music is a great therapy. “I’ve been writing a lot. I think that that’s been helping me process what’s been going on,” she said. “A lot of it is connecting with people that maybe you haven’t been the greatest to that you may not have thought about. I feel like there’s been a lot of people I’ve gotten to do that with — not necessarily saying it was bad, but just saying, ‘Hey, I hope you’re safe. I hope you’re doing OK, and that you know you’re on my side. I’m only sending you love from this end.'”

The Rare singer adds that writing is also healing. “There are moments where I just have to center myself and let the thoughts come in. Sometimes I’ll write them down, and then completely just sit with, ‘What is it? What is the root of this? Why can't I get to the bottom of this?’ And it really helps me,” Gomez said.

Gomez also talked about her time in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic and her worries about her grandparents' health. “I think it’s just really hard because I have grandparents and seeing people not take it as seriously as they should is really hard for me, because I know there are people — like the hospitals and everybody — that are literally sacrificing their lives,” she said, adding she donated money to hospitals, including Cedars-Sinai, where she was diagnosed with lupus and had kidney transplant.

On Instagram, the Texan singer and actress shared a post about her motivational new anthem "Dance Again," saying that proceeds from the fashion merchandise derived from the song would be donated for coronavirus relief. "It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it's a good reminder that we will get through this together," she wrote. "For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund."