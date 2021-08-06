Selena is Now a Comic Book SuperSHEro!

Selena, the Queen of Tex-Mex, has been immortalized once again 26 years after her death. Female Force: Selena narrates the artist's life story in a comic book set to release on August 11.

TidalWave Comics will publish the 22-page comic written by Michael Frizell with illustrations by Joe Paradise.

"There has always been a lot of talk about Selena. We wanted to tell the story of her bringing something new," Frizell said in a statement. "I hope readers and her fans enjoy what we have prepared."

Selena Credit: Photo by Arlene Richie/Getty Images

The book will be available for purchase through various platforms such as Amazon and published in print and digital formats. The comic will also be published in English and Spanish.

"This is the first time the editorial will publish a Spanish version on the same day as the comic book in English. There have been movies, books, and now a comic based on the life of the iconic singer, TidalWave Comics wrote in a statement released on their website. "There will be two versions of the book, one hardcover from Dave Ryan and one with comic edits by Ramón Salas."

Selena Quintanilla Credit: Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

The Female Force series focuses on showcasing the stories of women who have had an impact on a global scale, including Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, and Oprah Winfrey.