Demi Lovato and Jennifer Lopez Share Heartfelt Tributes to Selena on 25th Anniversary of Her Death

On Tuesday, the 25th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla's death, fans around the world remembered the Queen of Tex-Mex. Celebs like Demi Lovato, Salma Hayek, and Jennifer Lopez also shared heartfelt tributes, honoring the "Como La Flor" singer and celebrating her legacy. "We miss and love you, you were taken too soon and will forever be an inspiration to me … RIP angel … I wish I knew you and that laugh," Demi Lovato wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 31, the day in 1995 when Yolanda Saldívar, Selena's former friend and fan club president, shot the Mexican American singer to death.

"This scene taught me at a young age, it’s okay to eat pizza as a pop star," Lovato wrote. "It sounds insignificant but having struggled for years with an eating disorder, this impacted me in a way I never forgot. Selena lived her truth every day. She didn’t care what people thought of her and she lived her life according to her values: music and family. She broke barriers as a Latina woman and as an artist."

Image zoom Pam Francis/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez also remembered Selena with a message on Instagram. "I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing," Lopez captioned a video remembering her role in the movie Selena. "I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I'm going to remember for the rest of my life." J.Lo said she feels Selena's role was heaven-sent. "God sent me that role for a reason so I could learn from her, so I could always have her as an inspiration."

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke — who is from San Antonio and feels very connected to Selena — also shared a message and a video of her performance on Dancing With the Stars, which honored the singer. "Can’t believe it’s been 25 years. This was my tribute that I did for Selena on Dancing With the Stars. The rumba to 'Dreaming of You.' To my hero. I love you forever."

Mexican actress Salma Hayek shared a post about Selena on Instagram. "Remembering Latin legend Selena, who we lost 25 years ago. But who will always stay in our hearts," she wrote.

Christian Serratos, who plays the singer in Netflix's upcoming Selena: The Series, also honored her with a post.

"What I find most enduring about Selena is her ability to defy boundaries. She paved the way for Latinas and inspired s0 many to continue in the face of adversity," she wrote. "I will be forever grateful for the memories she has given me, and what she's done for women like me and my daughter."