Sech's New Song "Relación" Is Here to Help You Through Bad Breakups

In his new single "Relación," Sech sings about a beautiful girl who liberates herself from a toxic relationship and discovers self-love as a single woman. She is now free to party and find herself after leaving an abusive ex. "Now everything changed / It's her turn," the lyrics say. The song is the first single from his new album One on One. "'Relación' is a song that talks about someone who gave more in a relationship and the other person didn't understand that," he tells People CHICA. "He didn't value that and when the relationship was over, he didn't get what went wrong. He lost that person that was always by his side and realized it too late. Then it was her turn to be happy and everything changed."

The music video — produced by Dímelo Flow and Slow Mike (aka Miguel Andrés Martínez Perea) — shows a gorgeous woman who is frustrated with her relationship and throws her wedding cake on the floor. She then regains her self-confidence after mending her broken heart. In 2019, he also motivated fans to get over their breakups with the party anthem "Otro Trago." The singer has brought a more romantic and emotional sound to urban music, with heartfelt lyrics that have earned him the nickname of Peluche — teddy bear of reggaeton.

Image zoom Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Spotify)

After recording hit collaborations with Ozuna ("Si Te Vas" ), Daddy Yankee ("Definitivamente"), Bad Bunny ("Ignorantes"), and Wisin y Yandel ("Ganas De Ti"), Sech is ready to shine on his own in 2020. The singer says he is staying productive during the COVID-19 pandemic. "During this quarantine I am spending time with my family, reflecting a lot, thinking about a lot of things, making music, playing a bit, and praying a lot so God helps us overcome this soon," he says. "In 2020 I hope to release my second album, and we are working hard on that. I thank God that we are breaking barriers with my new single 'Relación' and people are really active with the song."

Check out the new video below.