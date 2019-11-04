Panamanian star Carlos Isaías Morales, better known as Sech, talked to People CHICA before going on stage at iHeart Radio's Fiesta Latina in Miami. The reggaeton artist, 25, just released his hit collaboration with Ozuna, "Si Te Vas," and talked about the track. "It's really exciting. Ozuna is a great person and as a musician, colleague and artist he has all my respect," he says. "It was something special."

Image zoom (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Sech has quickly made a name for himself in Latinx music, being named in 2019 an "Artist on the Rise" by Billboard and Spotify, an "Artist to Watch" and "Up Next" artist by Pandora and "Urban's Next Big Thing" by Forbes. No wonder the singer - born and raised in Río Abajo, a small area in Panama City - is working on new collaborations with renowned colleagues like Maluma, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Anuel AA and Karol G.

Image zoom (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

His first solo debut album Sueños was released in April and debuted at number-one in 12 countries on Apple Music; now he's excited about his upcoming tour. "You're going to see lots of different things, but if I tell you right now it's no fun, so go get your tickets and you will see what we are working on," he joked. How does he get his energy up before a big show? "Always praying and taking in people's vibes," he says. On his meteoric rise to fame and current success, he reflects: "It's a great moment and I'm so grateful to God."