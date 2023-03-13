First Look: Sebastian Yatra on Highlighting Latino Voices in Film

The Colombian singer and actress Rita Wilson discuss what it was like working together and collaborating on the song for the film A Man Called Otto.

Music can get to the heart of the matter in a way that very little can.

For the film A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks, Marina Terviño, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, actors and singers Rita Wilson and Sebastian Yatra teamed up to create a song indicative of the journey the characters embark on together.

In an exclusive featurette that is part of the film's DVD home release, Yatra and Wilson discuss what it was like working together.

Wilson noted that she wanted to keep the same feel of the movie within the song and when she thought of who she wanted to work with Yatra was her man.

Tom Hanks' "A Man Called Otto" Credit: Courtesy

Yatra, no stranger to creating beautiful music for films, jumped at the opportunity to honor the work of both Treviño and Garcia-Rulfo in the film.