The Colombian singer shares an exclusive BTS photo where he bares it all while on set for his new Netflix show, Érase una vez… pero ya no.

Sebastian Yatra Shows Off His Extremely Toned Physique (Yet Again) in New Photo

Sebastián Yatra is daring to bare it all for his fans—yet again!

The Colombian singer-songwriter, who has been getting in shape to embody his character in the Netflix original series, Érase una vez… pero ya no (Once Upon a Time... But Not Anymore), is sharing photos of his nude body on Instagram once more, this time only covering his tidbits with his hands while hanging out in the makeup and hair trailer.

"If you want your day to stay normal, don't go watch #ÉraseUnaVezPeroYaNo on @netflix," he captioned the photo.

The post heated up Instagram and his followers were quick to take over the comments section with steamy messages such as, "Everybody put your hands in the air 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂" and "Raise your arms."

"I can't look at you the same way," wrote another.

The singer had previously shared another nude photo while in a bathtub and another one while shirtless, showing off his tattooed torso.

Yatra's exhibitionism is partly due to his role in the new Netflix series, where he plays a Spanish gigolo.

The "Pareja del año" vocalist had to make several changes to fit his character, one of which included learning to speak with a Spanish accent and engaging in a rigorous workout routine to tone his body.

"On Friday you'll meet Maxi and Diego 😏😏," he wrote.