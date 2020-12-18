All About Sebastian Yatra's Virtual New Year's Eve Concert

Sebastian Yatra will connect with his fans on New Year's Eve in a special way. The Colombian star will join Post Malone, Steve Aoki, and Jack Harlow for a Bud Light Seltzer Sessions virtual show. The show, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 31, will be hosted by Canadian YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh.

"I'm mega excited," he tells People CHICA about the concert, where he'll play some of his greatest hits. "The brand and I have put a lot of thought into the production of the show to make sure it feels like one of my live events. I'm bringing all of the energy to the show."

He'll be celebrating Christmas with his family in Medellín. "For me that's the biggest celebration, being with the people I love most," he says. "I'm happy to be back and to share presents and love." He says 2020 has been a year of personal growth and is looking forward to a busy 2021. "I'm going to be acting for the first time in a big series so I'm preparing for that. I'm going to have my tours again if God permits, so I'm very excited to be back and we are releasing a bunch of new music and my next album," he says. "I think 2021 will be a great year for all of us in general."

He is also looking forward next year to his U.S. tour with Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias. "I still can't believe it's a reality, it's going to be crazy," he adds. After his breakup with Argentinean singer Tini Stoessel in May, his heart has healed. "I'm always open to love, it's such an essential part of life and so important to me and for my music, it's my biggest inspiration," he says. "It's what's made me write the best songs. It's what makes us the happiest a lot of times, so I'm always open."

The 26-year-old crooner, who recently co-hosted Univision's Premios Juventud, will be joined by rapper Saweetie in the New Year's Eve concert. Renowned DJ Steve Aoki is also excited to the part of the virtual party. "Nothing makes me more excited than performing on New Year's Eve and I am pumped to hit the stage with Bud Light Seltzer this year," Aoki said. "I have a special set planned to blast everyone into 2021 the proper way! Let's go!"