In this week's #NewMusicFriday, People Chica is bringing you five songs to help you kick-off 2022.

Sebastian Yatra, Gente De Zona and More: Get Your Dance On With These Hot Tracks

The New Year is here, and with it comes a wide variety of new things—namely music.

This week's selection of the latest tunes is here to help kick-off the year right. From a pop ballad from Sebastián Yatra to a soulful version of a Carla Morrison classic, People Chica has got you covered.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

títulos de autores latinos que debes leer Credit: Getty Images

"Amor Pasajero" by Sebastián Yatra

The Colombian artist is ready to forget a fleeting love. With this pop ballad, Yatra sings about falling for someone who came into his life suddenly and disappeared just as quickly.

"Entre Nosotros REMIX" by Tiago PZK, LIT killah, Maria Becerra and Nicki Nicole

This remix talks about a failed relationship, overcoming struggles, owning up to our mistakes and a betrayal. The smoother, softer beats make this song the perfect track to listen to if you're in a thoughtful mood.

"Obra de Arte (Acoustic Version)" by Carla Morrison

Three-time Latin Grammy-winning artist Carla Morrison is reimagining her hit single "Obra de Arte" with this acoustic remix. The song highlights the beauty of being a woman and centers on Morrison's enchantingly soulful voice.

"Spend the Night Together" by Firstworld

This track is one of the many songs coming off of the new album of Cuban American artist and producer, Kris Alvarez, better known as Firstworld. The Miami-born artist has firmly planted his house-and-boogie-influenced vision in the digital realm of bedroom pop with his debut LP, POP.

Last year, Firstworld earned coveted spots on playlists such as Spotify's Fresh Finds, Spotify's Fresh Finds: Dance, Spotify's Fresh Finds: Kitsune's New, Hot, & Fresh, Kitsune's Best of 2021 and Birp! Best of 2021.

"Que locura" by Ovi and Gente de Zona