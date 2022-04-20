In an exclusive interview with People en Español, the Colombian singer revealed his deepest desire for the future.

Sebastian Yatra on the One Thing He is Looking Forward to Achieving in the Future

Sebastían Yatra has long since secured his spot on the road to superstardom.

From performing Encanto's "Dos oruguitas" on the Oscar stage to his Netflix show Once upon a time… but not anymore, the singer-songwriter has what it takes.

Now, the Colombian star is cluing fans into a very unknown fact about himself: he's got a serious romantic side.

In a recent interview with People en Español, the "Pareja del año" singer opened up about the launch of his third album Dharma, how he's found peace within himself and the one thing he hopes is in his future.

"This [year] has arrived with tons of emotions for me [as I'm] celebrating the launch of Dharma, which is my third album. This is a work where I tell my life through songs but in a very special way," the artist confessed. "I didn't focus on doing songs in just one genre."

He's also grown a lot internally, finding inner peace and answers to doubts he's had for a while.

"On the personal side, I've grown a lot, I'm searching internally and finding beautiful answers connecting with my family, my friends, the present [and] with myself," he added.

As far as his heart, is there a new love in sight? The "Dos Orugüitas" vocalist notes that he is going with the flow.

"My heart is at peace, it's chilling and letting life take me through where it has to go through," he affirmed.

However, he still has one wish he hopes to make come true.

The MTV award winner confessed, "I'd love to be a father, that's going to be so beautiful in every sense."