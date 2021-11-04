Sebastián Yatra and Maluma Bring Their Charm to Disney's Encanto Movie

The Colombian artists have joined the cast of the upcoming animated film.

Disney's upcoming animated film Encanto celebrates Colombian culture with a story bursting with magical charm and an all-star cast featuring artists such as Diane Guerrero, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Now, adding to the movie's magic are Colombian artists Maluma and Sebastián Yatra.

The "Hawaii" singer will be playing the voice of Mariano, the fiancé of Isabela Madrigal (Diane Guerrero), who the movie's co-director, Jared Bush, has described as a heart-throb like the singer himself.

"There was only ever one person we dreamed could play 'Encanto' heart-throb, Mariano," Bush said on Twitter. "It had to be Maluma, and he CRUSHED it! Someone that handsome shouldn't be allowed to be so hilarious! ¡Bienvenidos Papi Juancho!"

On the other hand, Yatra will be part of the movie's soundtrack by singing the main theme song, "Dos oruguitas," written by Miranda in both Spanish and English.

"I'm singing 'Dos oruguitas,' which was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and I'm obviously a huge fan," Yatra said in a promo video for the film. "There's definitely culture in this song. I mean, they recorded all the live instruments with Colombian percussionists and accordionists. When people hear the song, I hope they connect with the movie and really feel what Encanto is all about."

Other artists, including Carlos Vives, are contributing to the film's music.

"It's always been a dream of mine to be a part of a Disney movie," Yatra added. "It really hits the heart when it's a Disney movie about my country, Colombia, and showing the best of what we have to offer, which is love, family, and miracles."