"But that's definitely kind of what we're trying to create, and the way we're doing that actually is we created a special signature cocktail of mine. It's actually called the Old Parr Off the Pitch," the former L.A. Galaxy player states.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Lletget dives into why partnering with Old Parr Whisky was a match made in heaven as well as who he believes will make into the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals between Argentina and the United States.

Old Parr Whisky has a long history of staunch discipline in creating and crafting something that is close to perfection. As an athlete yourself, you understand the true meaning of dedicating your time, love and discipline into your profession. What does a partnership with a brand like Old Parr mean for you?

It means so much to me. When I think of how this partnership came to develop, I couldn't think of a better time. You know, you mentioned the World Cup [earlier], and even more so the holidays—I mean, it's such a beautiful time to enjoy soccer, enjoy family, enjoy friends.

I mean, with a nice whiskey like Old Parr, you know, and just creating those kind of golden moments that especially during the World Cup—we have that memory, I'm sure you have as well, where you're watching and you're [identifying] with the team that you're going for. In this case, for me, it'll be U.S., but [my] family's Argentinean, but so we have that battle indoors.

But that's definitely kind of what we're trying to create, and the way we're doing that actually is we created a special signature cocktail of mine. It's actually called the Old Parr Off the Pitch. And man, it's delicious. You're going to have to try it. It's pretty simple, but it's just mixed with my favorite of mango [and] lime—obviously you you can do whichever way you want—but honestly, it's pretty good.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar here, everyone's planning killer watch parties. When you're planning a party, what are some of your must-haves?

Well, definitely whatever consists of the Old Parr Off the Pitch cocktail, which is I mean, for me it's going to be the mango, lime, obviously with Old Parr. That's going to be my main thing at the party. But God, [thanks to] my girlfriend [...] I've really grown to enjoy Mexican culture. So, I got to have some tacos.

I got to have my family. Like I said, my family is Argentinean, but definitely some meat. I think it's all about who you're with, too—it's family [and] friends. I'm in my off season right now so [...] I can finally let loose a little bit. Usually, I'm disciplined, but I'm looking forward to kind of having this time to just have some fun.

Let's talk shop a bit. What's your forecast for 2022 FIFA World Cup? Who do you think is going to face it down in the finals with Argentina and the U.S.?

Oh, man, that's such a great question. I think more than anything, if we're just talking strictly soccer, I think the experience of Argentina will I think maybe show [more], especially in the later rounds. I do expect them to get out of the group and I think make a real run for it.

I think for the U.S., you know, knowing the group very well [and] playing with them—I think it's just very young. And I think this, I mean, how do I say it? I believe in the team, I just think we're very young. And I think this is only going to set us up for for maybe the next one, but who knows?

And that's the beautiful thing about these types of tournaments, it's [that] you just never know what's going to happen. So, that's what I'm looking forward to—you never know. Like, maybe Argentina goes out first in the first a couple of games and then U.S. makes a run for it. Or, you know, who knows? It's just so unpredictable.

Soccer is such a huge sport to so many people across Latin America. Why do you believe it holds such high regard for Latinos and Hispanics?

Oh, my God. It's just a runs in the blood. It's just me growing up, my personal experience [with] my dad being [...] born and raised in Argentina. He lives this game differently, and I think it's become part of our identity as Latinos. It creates a space [where] either you're playing and you're enjoying or you're at home with your family and now you're rooting for the team.

Or [if] you're like my family probably, [who] is a good example, of sometimes [being] divided. We're going for two different teams [and] you kind of create this rivalry—I'll say friendly competition. And it just becomes [and] it just creates this beautiful space and it's embodied in the culture at this point, you know? So it's a very, very beautiful thing.

You've switched over to FC Dallas after rocking it out with the L.A. Galaxy. How are you liking Texas? What do you miss about California?

Oh, another good question. I think they're very similar in many ways, but also different, of course. But more than anything, it just kind of comes back to that culture. I kind of feel at home in Texas because there's so many Latinos, you know what I mean?

That Latinx community is so strong there and they've welcomed me with open arms. We made a really good run for the playoffs, and I think it's only going to set the team up even better for next year. So, it's been a really beautiful experience so far.

I've only been there actually a short amount of time, but it's been incredible. But of course, Cali is home. No doubt. But now that Texas is, I think, for the next three or four years, will be my home. So, I'm looking forward to that.

It's great that you're having a good time so far and you're being shown Southern hospitality at its finest.

Oh, my God. That's a real thing [and] I didn't know. I'm not going to lie, I had no idea. I think I was like a week in from arriving, obviously, when you get to the club, you meet everybody that works for the club—and oh, my God, everybody was so accommodating.