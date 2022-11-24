The soccer star has created this smooth whisky cocktail to kick off fútbol season.

Celebrate Your Team's Wins this World Cup With This "Off the Pitch" Cocktail by Sebastian Lletget

The FIFA World Cup is in full swing!

To help mark the gols, soccer star Sebastian Lletget has created a special "Off The Pitch" cocktail using Old Parr Whiskey, mango liqueur and ginger.

¡Disfruta!

Sebastian Lletget Credit: Courtesy of Old Parr

Ingredients:

*1.5 oz Old Parr Aged 12 Years

*.75 oz of Mango Liqueur

*.75 oz of Ginger Liqueur

*.5 oz Lime

JuiceGranish: Spicy Mango (Candied Mango rolled in chili salt)

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Directions: