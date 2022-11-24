Celebrate Your Team's Wins this World Cup With This "Off the Pitch" Cocktail by Sebastian Lletget
The soccer star has created this smooth whisky cocktail to kick off fútbol season.
Anuncio
The FIFA World Cup is in full swing!
To help mark the gols, soccer star Sebastian Lletget has created a special "Off The Pitch" cocktail using Old Parr Whiskey, mango liqueur and ginger.
¡Disfruta!
Credit: Courtesy of Old Parr
Ingredients:
*1.5 oz Old Parr Aged 12 Years
*.75 oz of Mango Liqueur
*.75 oz of Ginger Liqueur
*.5 oz Lime
JuiceGranish: Spicy Mango (Candied Mango rolled in chili salt)
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Directions:
In a shaker add 1.5 oz Old Parr Aged 12 Years and remaining ingredients and top with ice. Shake and strain into an ice filled glass. Garnish with a spicy mango using a cocktail pick and enjoy!