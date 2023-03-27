The FC Dallas soccer star took to social media to publicly address infidelity rumors swirling around him and the "MAMIII" singer.

When rumors of an alleged infidelity began circulating on social media about FC Dallas soccer player Sebastian Lleget after someone publicly shared "receipts" about interactions they had with him, fans across the globe quickly sided with singer-actress Becky G.

The bombshell news comes weeks after the pair shared they were engaged.

Despite the fanfare that erupted, both the "MAMIII" actress and the fútbol player kept a tight lip on whether or not anything had truly occurred—until today.

On March 27, Lleget took to Instagram to address the rumors and clear the air once and for all.

Sebastian Lletget speaks out on Becky G infidelity rumors Sebastian Lletget addresses infidelity rumors surrounding his relationship with Becky G. | Credit: @theylovedaboy

His statement begins, "As an Athlete I have always tried to hold myself to higher standard, recognizing the blessings & privileges in my career. When I reflect on the past 7 years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn't have achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love & support of Becky by my side."

The American-born soccer star of Argentine descent notes that despite the "abundance" he has enjoyed, he has dealt with much "personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by [his] own denial, pride and bad decisions."

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgement resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk," he continues.

Lletget goes on to detail that an "anonymous internet stalker" that he has "never met" gave him the biggest "wake-up call" of his life and because of it he will be focusing on his mental health.

"If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing," he shares.