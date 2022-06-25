4 Ways You Can Protect Your Reproductive Rights After SCOTUS Decision on Overturning Roe v. Wade
The Supreme Court of the United States stripped away the nation's constitutional right to an abortion on June 24 by overturning Roe v. Wade. Here are four ways you can continue to advocate for and be educated about reproductive rights now.
What Overturning Roe vs Wade Means
The decision made by the court's conservative majority allows each state to now decide whether to restrict or ban abortions. It is expected that this ruling will disproportionately affect minorities and women of color who need one.
Abortion is Still Legal in Most States
Currently, 19 states have codified the right to abortion. They are: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
Trigger Bans
According to the Guttmacher Institute, there are 13 states that currently have "trigger bans" that will go into effect to outlaw abortions within the next month. They are: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. Missouri and Texas have already instituted these bans.
Reach Out to Your Representative
One of the most effective ways to speak up for women's reproductive rights now is by reaching out to your local and state representatives to make sure they understand how important it is to you —a voter— that your state does not ban or restrict abortions. You can find your representative by clicking here.
Be Aware of Tracking
If you live in a state that has banned or restricted abortions, and you attempt to have one, you may be subject to having your personal information —such as fertility windows, sexual activity and menstruation days— subpoenaed if you input that data into fertility apps that keep your information, per their terms and conditions, according to the Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice. Reproductive health apps like EUKI don't keep your info. Check each app's terms and conditions to see what's their policy on storing information.
Seek Updated Information
According to the Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, these websites offer updated information on women's rights:
Support Local Initiaves
At this time, one of the best ways to support abortion rights is to volunteer at local agencies that will continue the work of providing women reproductive information and services.