If you live in a state that has banned or restricted abortions, and you attempt to have one, you may be subject to having your personal information —such as fertility windows, sexual activity and menstruation days— subpoenaed if you input that data into fertility apps that keep your information, per their terms and conditions, according to the Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice. Reproductive health apps like EUKI don't keep your info. Check each app's terms and conditions to see what's their policy on storing information.