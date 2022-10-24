Celebrate Fierceness and Boldness This Scorpio Season With these 12 Celebs
Mysterious, sexy and honest are among the many traits Scorpios are known for. Scorpios are tough-minded and determined, but they also hold an intrinsic sensitivity and transformative powers. From Katy Perry to Ryan Gosling, here are 12 celebs that embody what it means to be the most intuitive sign of the zodiac.
Emilia Clarke
Clarke showed us how bold she can be as she took over Westeros with her three dragons in Game of Thrones.
She turned 36 on October 23.
Ryan Reynolds
The actor and entrepreneur celebrated his 46th birthday on October 23, probably doing what he does best—teasing his beautiful Virgo wife, Blake Lively.
Drake
The rapper and actor will be turning 36 on October 24.
Ciara
The fierce singer-songwriter will turn 37 on October 25.
Katy Perry
This California Gurl will be celebrating her unforgettable 37th birthday on October 25.
Julia Roberts
The Pretty Woman will celebrate her 55th birthday on October 28.
Ashley Graham
The new mother of twins will be celebrating a special 35th birthday this year on October 30.
Kendall Jenner
The model loves to shed her skin every once in a while and try new things.
She turns 27 on November 3.
Emma Stone
The actress will turn 34 on November 6.
Ryan Gosling
Everyone's favorite Ken will turn 42 on November 12.
Anne Hathaway
Like a true Scorpio queen, the actress puts passion and power into everything she does.
She will be entering her 40s on November 12.
Rachel McAdams
No one could have connected more to Regina George more than this Scorpio native.
The Canadian actress turns 44 on November 17.