Celebrate Fierceness and Boldness This Scorpio Season With these 12 Celebs

Por Karla Montalván Octubre 24, 2022
Credit: Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Mysterious, sexy and honest are among the many traits Scorpios are known for. Scorpios are tough-minded and determined, but they also hold an intrinsic sensitivity and transformative powers. From Katy Perry to Ryan Gosling, here are 12 celebs that embody what it means to be the most intuitive sign of the zodiac. 

Empezar galería

1 de 12

Emilia Clarke

Credit: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Clarke showed us how bold she can be as she took over Westeros with her three dragons in Game of Thrones.

She turned 36 on October 23. 

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 12

Ryan Reynolds

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The actor and entrepreneur celebrated his 46th birthday on October 23, probably doing what he does best—teasing his beautiful Virgo wife, Blake Lively.

3 de 12

Drake

Credit: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The rapper and actor will be turning 36 on October 24. 

Anuncio

4 de 12

Ciara

The fierce singer-songwriter will turn 37 on October 25. 

5 de 12

Katy Perry

Credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

This California Gurl will be celebrating her unforgettable 37th birthday on October 25. 

6 de 12

Julia Roberts

Credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Pretty Woman will celebrate her 55th birthday on October 28.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 12

Ashley Graham

Credit: Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate

The new mother of twins will be celebrating a special 35th birthday this year on October 30. 

8 de 12

Kendall Jenner

Credit: Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

The model loves to shed her skin every once in a while and try new things.

She turns 27 on November 3. 

9 de 12

Emma Stone

Credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The actress will turn 34 on November 6. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

10 de 12

Ryan Gosling

Credit: Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Everyone's favorite Ken will turn 42 on November 12. 

11 de 12

Anne Hathaway

Credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Like a true Scorpio queen, the actress puts passion and power into everything she does.

She will be entering her 40s on November 12. 

12 de 12

Rachel McAdams

Credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

No one could have connected more to Regina George more than this Scorpio native.

The Canadian actress turns 44 on November 17. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Karla Montalván