Are You Ready To Transform? Scorpio Season Is Here!

The sun has officially moved on to the 8th sign of the Zodiac, bringing us the most intense and transformative period of the year. Scorpio is a deep water sign, but not the clear, pristine waters of Cancer or Pisces. Scorpio brings the energy of the muddy waters from where the lotus flower blooms.

The sign is ruled by Pluto, the planet of destruction and transformation, so it's only natural that the energy of the next month will be full of shadows that will eventually lead us into the light. Don't be fooled; even though Scorpios have a reputation for being dark, they are highly intuitive, loyal and emotional (they are a water sign after all).

"We are welcoming #ScorpioSeason!" writes astrologer Mia Astral on the Astral Facts Instagram. "🦂 In a few hours the sun will enter the sign of strong emotions and ❤️‍🔥 intensity 🖤, giving us that cosmic push to accept our wishes without filters and open ourselves up to knowing that dark side we need to illuminate.✨"

To heighten things even more, this year Scorpio season also falls on the beginning of eclipse season —which will begin on November 19, 2021 with a partial lunar eclipse— followed by a total solar eclipse in December. But do not fret, Scorpio's energy is here to help you get to those unresolved issues you haven't been able to tackle yet. Here are some ways in which you can lean in and get to the changes necessary so you too can blossom like a lotus.

It's time to be unapologetic about personal transformation

Lotus Credit: Getty Images

Scorpios don't apologize for their actions. This is not an energy that tries to make things "all well" or balanced like Libra's. This one goes deep and makes itself heard. Take this time to reflect on what you truly want, dive into your soul and push it out so that you can illuminate it and make space for new things to shine through.

Get to know your shadows so you can build upon your strengths

Reflection Credit: Getty Images

This sign gets a bad reputation for being deep and intense, but the truth is that they want to go deep so they can dig out from the shadows. There's much to say about this energy of going within, but it is especially beneficial so you can take stock of your strengths. We all have things we can improve, but if we can take into account what we're already good at, we will be better in the long run.

Be ambitious and go after what you want

Wonder Woman Credit: Getty Images