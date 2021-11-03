How Can Scorpio's New Moon Help You Transform Your Life?

Are you feeling the shift yet? As the moon starts "black-mooning" tonight, you might feel a heightened vibe as Scorpio's intense energy sets the stage for a brand new transformation in your life.

Scorpio is the sign of the muddy waters from where the lotus flower blooms. That means that during this time you'll have to dig deep into yourself to manifest an outer transformation. This new moon invites us to examine buried feelings, limitations and beliefs. You might feel as if you're a balloon about to pop —but don't worry, the release will bring with it exciting new beginnings.

We've compiled a few tips to help you navigate this intense new moon, set your intentions, and get ready to reap the rewards of the seeds you're planting during this lunar cycle on May 16, 2022, when a powerful lunar eclipse will take place.

1. Embrace the darker side of yourself

Shadow Credit: Getty Images

One of Scorpio's superpowers is getting you to pay attention to the shadows that lie deep inside. Only when we embrace the shadow can we truly see the light. Remember, Pluto is the one of the regents of Scorpio, and governs the unconscious, death and transformations. This new moon invites us to look into those emotions that won't leave us alone so we can give them a name, a place —and a destination. Let these pieces of your shadow flow by exercising, meditating, dancing and journaling.

2. Make way for the new you by rising from the ashes like a phoenix

Phoenix Credit: Getty Images

The last two years have been hard. Maybe you've been hit by too many blows and have no idea how to push forward, away from all the muck. This new moon invites you to rise, to be empowered, to let your freak colors fly! Think of the lotus, the mythical phoenix and the scorpion itself, who all have to go through dark and turbulent transformations in order to shine brighter than ever before. As you acknowledge everything you have lived through in the past few months or years, serve it some gratitude before you move forward into a renowned version of yourself.

3. Get sexy!

Sex Credit: Getty Images