This scary video shows what happened on a flight from Moscow to Bangkok after extreme turbulence

While we spend most of our time dreaming about flying off to some exotic location, these days the idea of actually getting on a plane has become a little terrifying. Today, at least 27 passengers on an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok were reportedly injured when their Boeing 777 encountered turbulence. According to reports, flight SU270 hit an unexpected air pocket causing passengers to be hurled from their seats.

Video clips from passengers aboard the flight shows a chaotic scene inside the cabin, with injured passengers on the floor, smears of blood on luggage racks, and oxygen masks hanging out of place.

Fortunately, no injuries were life-threatening, but several passengers suffered broken bones and three people needed surgery.

The Russian embassy in Thailand said,

“All the injured passengers were sent to a local hospital with injuries of a different kind of severity, mainly fractures and bruises. The reasons behind the injures was that some of the passengers had not had their seatbelts fastened.”

It is said that the flight crew was unable to warn passengers of the approaching danger because the turbulence occurred in a clear sky resulting in many people not having the chance to properly secure their seat belts and belongings.

The Aeroflot plane finally landed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport. However, airport officials declined to comment.

Needless to say, we are VERY glad that none of the passengers sustained life-threatening injuries, and hope that those who were hurt have speedy recoveries.