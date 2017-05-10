"Scandal" will end after Season 7, and we need someone to handle our emotions

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

Looks like we’re going to need to get our White House drama fix somewhere else starting next season. ABC’s long-running TGIT show, Scandal, is coming to a close.

Scandal, which is currently inching towards the end of Season 6, will still return for one more season, brining it to seven seasons in total. According to TVLine, who first broke the news, it was Shonda Rhimes decision to end the series. ABC hasn’t officially commended on this, and per TVLine, an official announcement is expected next week during the ABC upfronts.

At least these few days gives us plenty of time to HANDLE OUR EMOTIONS.

Rhimes has previously commented that she knows Scandal has an expiration date, and that we’re inching closer to it. She told NPR long ago, “I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told. So I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don’t think I’m going to change that.” She also once told The Hollywood Reporter that she envisioned Scandal as a seven season show, and it looks like she got her wish.

But now, this is going to leave a big gaping hole in our beautiful Thursday night line up. And even more importantly, will Olivia and Fitz ever catch a break?? Is Vermont even still a thing? WHAT ABOUT MELLIE? One more season to find out.