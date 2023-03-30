In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the chef-entrepreneur discusses how she honors her Puerto Rican heritage and why she's excited about the SAVOR SoFLO Festival.

Rosana Rivera on the Biggest Lesson She Got from her Family that's Infused in Her Cooking

The tools and lessons we learn from our family oftentimes resonate with us for all eternity. Whether it's learning how to make sofrito or mofongo from our Puerto Rican abuela or learning how to make pasta from our Italian-Argentine nonna, the good stuff just sticks.

Luckily for Chef Rosana Rivera, she was able to learn from the three most important women in her family—her great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother. And while these three Chica Bosses are no longer with her to give their two cents on things, their advice and teachings are something she carries in her heart every day.

She tells People Chica, "I learned from each of them something different, but from all of them, how important it is to spend time at the table as a family (and extended family). I learned that food is the universal language, whether you are having a good or bad day, anything is better with food. I also learned that food is about experience and memories."

All that love and care she received growing up is something she infuses into her food and business, something that has led her to achieve great success and participation in events like the third annual SAVOR SoFLO Festival, which is happening in Hollywood, FL, on April 1 and 2.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Puerto Rican chef details what her journey through the culinary world has been like as well as what she is excited about experiencing at this year's SAVOR SoFLO Festival.

Chef Rosana Rivera Credit: Courtesy of Chef Rosana Rivera

Pursuing a career as a chef is one that can be filled with some tedious moments, especially as a woman. What has been your greatest lesson learned from your journey through the food world?

I have been a professional chef for over 20 years, 16 of those as a business owner, thus I have learned that being a chef and a woman in the kitchen requires a lot of tenacity. More than tedious moments, I've experienced high-pressure moments in which you have to perform at your best, creating the most delicious food, after long hours in the kitchen. It is physically demanding but extremely rewarding and very creative.

My journey has taken me from being a Garde Manger chef to being a high-end caterer, restauranteur, and bakery owner. It's a beautiful journey full of challenges, surrounded by amazing, passionate people that love to make people happy through food. I don't see myself ever doing anything else! I am grateful for breaking barriers in the kitchen and highlighting the beauty of women in professional kitchens.

Food opens up the world and makes it feel more tight-knit than one would expect. How do you hope to show the world the beauty of Puerto Rico through the dishes you create?

You are absolutely right—food opens the world and is the best ambassador [for] other cultures and countries. You learn so much through eating and savoring new dishes. I am born and raised in Puerto Rico, so whether I cook another cuisine or my own, it always has that Puerto Rican flare to it. We have so many incredible ingredients, flavors, and influence[s] in our cuisine, so it is always a blessing to present food that honors my roots.

Chef Rosana Rivera Credit: Courtesy of Chef Rosana Rivera

I come from a long line of amazing female cooks, so I have to say my best dishes are always the ones that were passed down from generation to generation. There's a certain nostalgia that I love about making dishes from my childhood and it makes me so happy when someone tastes something they've never tasted or hasn't eaten in many years, all because I still keep alive those traditions I learned at home.

Food events like SAVOR SoFLO Festival are a great place and way to continue with foods from various cultures. Why was it important for you to bring your sazón to the event this year?

I love that SAVOR SoFLO introduces people to so many incredible food and wine vendors, all showcasing different flavors, cuisines, and dishes. I love to watch people sampling at the booths and how happy they are when they taste something they love. It truly is a food extravaganza! This year is unique for me. I am at the Festival as Royal Rice's Culinary Ambassador, specifically with their wonderful Basmati Rice.

If you didn't know about their Basmati Rice, well let me tell you that this rice has an incredible aroma as it is harvested in the foothills of the Himalayas. Now, of course, I had to give it a Spanish/Puerto Rican twist, so along with Royal Rice, we decided to present Spring Basmati paella at the Festival this year.

I grew up making paella every weekend at home. I actually learned from my great-grandmother how to make it the traditional way as she lived many years in Spain, and her father was born and raised in Spain as well. It is the perfect recipe to showcase such an aromatic rice [as]—paired with chicken and spring vegetables, saffron broth, and paprika. We will be cooking this version of paella live at the Festival all weekend long!

The SAVOR SoFLO Festival is set to bring together folks from across the food industry. What are you most excited about experiencing?

I love this Festival and I am excited to experience it right on the beautiful Hollywood Beach. Food, wine, sun, breeze, and the ocean. Can't get any better than that! I am most excited to sample from the incredible lineup of vendors—there's so many of them!

You always walk out with a vast amount of samples that you can still enjoy weeks after! That being said, I am super excited to also be on stage at the VIP tent cooking live demos and sharing the stage with other chefs, who also will be creating delicious dishes. Can't wait to see what everyone has in store for us!

Chef Rosana Rivera Credit: Courtesy of Chef Rosana Rivera

You come from three generations of Puerto Rican cooks. What was the most important thing you learned about cooking from your family?

There is so much I owe to the women in my family—my great-grandmother, my grandmother & my mother! I learned from each of them something different, but from all of them, how important it is to spend time at the table as a family (and extended family). I learned that food is the universal language, whether you are having a good or bad day, anything is better with food.