The Sex and the City actress notes that too much has happened between her and her former co-star Kim Cattrall.

Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Why Fans Will Never See Carrie and Samantha Together on AJLT

The legendary and outspoken Samantha Jones is officially no more.

Fashion mogul and actress, Sarah Jessica Parker, recently made it clear that fans will not be seeing the iconic dynamic duo that was Carrie and Samantha on the Sex and the City reboot series.

When asked if fans could expect a reunion between the two in an interview with Variety, Parker cites that there is "too much public history" for there to be an on-screen reunion, should Kim Cattrall choose to return to the role.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall on set of "Sex and the City 2" Credit: Getty Images / Ray Tamarra

Parker explains that she wouldn't feel comfortable being And Just Like That scene partners with Cattrall again.

"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," the mother of three said.

"I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know," she added.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker Filming "Sex and the City" Credit: Getty Images / Tom Kingston

To further solidify the fact that the new show, if renewed, would march on without Samantha, executive producer and writer Michael Patrick King echoed similar sentiments to that of Parker.

In a separate interview with Variety, King notes that the door is not open should Cattrall change her mind.