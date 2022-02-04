Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Why Fans Will Never See Carrie and Samantha Together on AJLT
The legendary and outspoken Samantha Jones is officially no more.
Fashion mogul and actress, Sarah Jessica Parker, recently made it clear that fans will not be seeing the iconic dynamic duo that was Carrie and Samantha on the Sex and the City reboot series.
When asked if fans could expect a reunion between the two in an interview with Variety, Parker cites that there is "too much public history" for there to be an on-screen reunion, should Kim Cattrall choose to return to the role.
Parker explains that she wouldn't feel comfortable being And Just Like That scene partners with Cattrall again.
"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," the mother of three said.
"I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know," she added.
To further solidify the fact that the new show, if renewed, would march on without Samantha, executive producer and writer Michael Patrick King echoed similar sentiments to that of Parker.
In a separate interview with Variety, King notes that the door is not open should Cattrall change her mind.
On Samantha appearing on-screen, King notes, "No. Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in And Just Like That, because she's said what she had said. The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction. You take people at their word, and you're a smart producer—you don't back yourself into a corner. Magically thinking, it's great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again."