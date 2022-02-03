The Grey's Anatomy alum explains how their character was not made for everyone.

And Just Like That Actor Sara Ramirez on How Che Diaz is More About Representation Than Being Liked

Sara Ramirez on set of "And Just Like That"

Iconic LGBTQIA+ actor Sara Ramirez wants to make one thing very clear—they are not Che Diaz.

In an interview with The New York Times, the Grey's Anatomy alum notes that there is very little they have in common with the character they play on the [divisive] Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

"I don't recognize myself in Che," the actor tells the publication, but is "proud of the representation that we've created" through the character, who is non-binary and bisexual—much like Ramirez (although that is where their similarities end).

Despite the strides the show and Ramirez are making in terms of representation for non-binary people, Che caused quite a bit of discord among fans of the show.

Ramirez notes, "I'm very aware of the hate that exists online, but I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry. And that's way more important to me because I'm a real human being. I'm really proud of the representation that we've created."

They continued, "We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who's complex, who is not here to be liked, who's not here for anybody's approval. They're here to be themselves.

Ramirez also explains that Che isn't for everyone, and how that's okay.